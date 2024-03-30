Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police issued CCTV images of the man they would like to speak to on Saturday, March 30.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We would like to speak to him in relation to a serious assault in Brighton that left the victim with significant facial injuries requiring surgical treatment. It happened outside the Burger King in Kings Road around 4.20am on Sunday 25 June, 2023.

“Extensive enquiries have taken place since that time to gather information and evidence to identify those responsible for the assault. Officers have since obtained these CCTV images and would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he has information which could assist the ongoing investigation.

Sussex Police said they would like to speak to this man

“He is described as white, aged 18 – 23, approximately 6’ – 6’2” and with dark brown hair. He was wearing a light blue Hoodrich t-shirt with a logo on the front and back, dark blue skinny ripped jeans with paint speckles, and white Nike Air Max trainers. He also has a distinctive scar to the left back side of his head.