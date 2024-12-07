Serious collision in Worthing: Sussex Police appeal after 75-year-old taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 7th Dec 2024, 11:36 BST
Sussex Police are appealing for information following a serious collision in Worthing.

Police said officers were called to a collision involving a Mercedes Vito van and a pedestrian on A27 Warren Road around 4.15pm on Friday, December 6.

They said the pedestrian, a 75-year-old man from Worthing, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he remains in a critical, but stable, condition.

Officers are now investigating the full circumstances of the incident and are appealing for any information or dashcam footage. People with any information or footage, can email [email protected] quoting Operation Pike.

