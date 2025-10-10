'Serious disorder' - Ten men appear in court after 'violent attack' involving motorcycle groups in West Sussex

Ten men have appeared in court after a 'violent attack', involving motorcycle groups.

Sussex Police said ten members of the Hell’s Angels Motorcycle Club have been charged ‘in connection with serious disorder’ in Findon Valley.

They appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 9.

“Many of the charges relate to a series of incidents on October 8, 2022, when Hell’s Angels riders encountered a rival group,” a police spokesperson said.

"During the incident, there was serious disorder including a violent attack on Findon Road, Findon [Valley].”

Detective Inspector Andy Ricks said ‘serious violence and disorder has no place in our communities’.

He added: “Officers responded to serious incidents involving reports of violent disorder.

“Following an investigation by CID colleagues, ten men have been charged and have appeared in court in connection with the incidents.”

Sussex Police identified the ten men, with ‘addresses for when the men were arrested’:

– Gerald Abraham, 61, of Sladd Lane, Wolverley, is charged with burglary and theft and violent disorder;

– Richard Bell, 54, of Hurst Drive, Stretton, is charged with violent disorder;

– Mark Cleavely, 60, of Richborough Drive, Dudley, is charged with burglary and theft, violent disorder and two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm;

– Shane Cox, 39, of Charles Road, Quarry Bank, Dudley, is charged with burglary and theft and violent disorder;

– Dean Darby, 41, of Oakthorpe Gardens, Tividale, Oldbury, is charged with burglary and theft, violent disorder and attempted grievous bodily harm;

– Andrew Evans, 40, Rudyard Close, Wolverhampton, is charged with violent disorder;

– Justin Hollingworth, 37, of Applegarth Close, Cleethorpes, is charged with attempted grievous bodily harm and violent disorder;

– Matthew Lemm, 45, of Colliery Close, Chase Terrace, Burntwood, is charged with burglary and theft, violent disorder and attempted grievous bodily harm;

– Darren Lloyd, 58, of Stourbridge Road, Didley, is charged with burglary and theft, violent disorder, possessing a bladed article, and possession of cocaine;

– Conor Passey, 33, of Sheepwash Lane, Wolverley, is charged with burglary and theft, violent disorder and attempted grievous bodily harm.

Police said the men have been bailed to appear before Crown Court on November 6.