Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s was ‘found with serious injuries’ in Brighton.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called at around 2.20pm on Thursday (March 7) to a report of an unconscious man in the green space known as Fish Park, next to Ann Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The man was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital for further treatment. He has since been discharged.

Sussex Police has appealed for witnesses. (National World stock image)

“If you witnessed what happened, have information that could assist the investigation, or have CCTV covering the Fish Park area, we urge you to make a report.”