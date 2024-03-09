Serious East Sussex incident: Man found unconscious in park
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s was ‘found with serious injuries’ in Brighton.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called at around 2.20pm on Thursday (March 7) to a report of an unconscious man in the green space known as Fish Park, next to Ann Street.
“The man was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital for further treatment. He has since been discharged.
“If you witnessed what happened, have information that could assist the investigation, or have CCTV covering the Fish Park area, we urge you to make a report.”
Police said people can contact them using an online reporting form, or by calling 101 quoting reference 666 of 7/3.