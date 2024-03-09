Serious East Sussex incident: Man found unconscious in park

An investigation is underway after a man was found unconscious in an East Sussex park.
By Sam Morton
Published 9th Mar 2024, 16:41 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s was ‘found with serious injuries’ in Brighton.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called at around 2.20pm on Thursday (March 7) to a report of an unconscious man in the green space known as Fish Park, next to Ann Street.

“The man was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital for further treatment. He has since been discharged.

Sussex Police has appealed for witnesses. (National World stock image)Sussex Police has appealed for witnesses. (National World stock image)
Sussex Police has appealed for witnesses. (National World stock image)

“If you witnessed what happened, have information that could assist the investigation, or have CCTV covering the Fish Park area, we urge you to make a report.”

Police said people can contact them using an online reporting form, or by calling 101 quoting reference 666 of 7/3.