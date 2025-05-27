Serious sexual assault in Horley sparks police appeal; one man arrested
A statement from Surrey Police reads: “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious sexual assault in Horley today (Monday, May 26).
"Officers were called to Horley Recreation Ground at 4:50pm today (Monday, 26 May) following a report of a concern for safety of a woman at the location.
"A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody. Specialist officers are supporting the woman involved.
"We are looking to speak with anyone who may have been in or around the recreation ground between 4:30 pm and 4:50 pm today and who might have seen anything suspicious during this time.”
The police added that if you have any information that might assist their investigation, to get in touch, quoting PR/45250062748.