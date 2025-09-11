'Serious sexual assault' reported near Worthing Pier

An investigation is underway after a 'serious sexual assault' was reported in Worthing.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a person of interest, after the incident earlier this week.

“Police want to speak to this man in relation to a serious sexual assault that took place near Worthing pier in the early hours of Monday morning (September 8),” a police statement, on Thursday afternoon, read.

"Police are investigating a report that a man walked with a woman, taking her to the seafront at about 1am, where she was sexually assaulted.”

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a person of interest, after a 'serious sexual assault' was reported in Worthing. Photo: Sussex Police

This image was taken from CCTV footage outside the McDonald’s restaurant in Liverpool Road, Worthing, police said.

A spokesperson added: “The man is described at in his 20s, slim and wearing a black hoodie, black trainers with an orange section on the heel and carrying a black rucksack.

“If you recognise this man or have any information that could help our investigation please contact us on 101, quoting serial 77 of 08/09.”