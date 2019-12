Police made seven arrests in the Lewes district over the weekend.

The force said it had a ‘busy weekend across the district’.

It said offences included ABH, harassment, common assault, theft and various driving offences.

It urged people to vigilant.

“Your eyes and ears help us to help keep you safe,” said a spokesman.

“See anything we need to know about, call us 101, or online in non emergencies, and always call 999 in an emergency.”