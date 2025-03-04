Seven charged with drug supply in East Sussex

Sussex Police have charged seven men in connection with drug supply in East Sussex.

Acting on intelligence, officers conducted a warrant at a property in London Road, Brighton, on Thursday (February 27).

Sussex Police said they found around £2,800 in cash, mobile phones and arrested four men on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

A second linked property in Bedford Road was also searched. Officers found Class A and B drugs ready for sale, as well as over £10,000 in cash.

Sussex Police said three men in the property were arrested for possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Shaban Cenalla, 24, of London Road in Brighton, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, and possession of criminal property.

Zybejda Qytykan, 27, of London Road in Brighton, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, possession of criminal property and possession of a false identity document.

Beqir Qytyku, 25, of no fixed address, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, and possession of criminal property.

Hanife Qytyku, 49, of London Road in Brighton, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, and possession of criminal property.

They appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (March 1) and remanded in custody.

Amarildo Aldo, 25, of no fixed address was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possession of criminal property.

Joris Rakipi, 25, of no fixed address was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possession of criminal property.

Gkieinis Nabolli, 26, of Charlotte Terrace in Islington, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possession of criminal property.

They appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (March 3) and remanded in custody.

Each of the defendants are due to appear at a court to be confirmed on Monday, March 31.