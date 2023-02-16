Edit Account-Sign Out
Seven men charged with drug crimes in Eastbourne

A group of men supplying class A drugs to Eastbourne has been charged by police.

By India Wentworth
35 minutes ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 4:33pm

All seven men were arrested and subsequently charged as part of an investigation into active county drugs lines, police say.

County Lines is where illegal drugs are transported from one area to another, often across police and local authority boundaries usually by children or vulnerable people who are coerced into it by gangs.

The following men appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on February 8 and were released on conditional bail to next appear before the court on March 8:

Jonid Cufaj (24, of London Road, Romford) has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Julian Cufaj (21, of Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch) has been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Urim Peraj (24, of Cavdenish Avenue, Eastbourne) has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Arben Vukaj (38, of Mallards Road, Barking) has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The following men appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on February 10 and were released on conditional bail to next appear before Portsmouth Crown court on March 10:

Jay Farley (19, of Southbourne Road, Eastbourne) has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis.

Larry Aweda (28, of Chindits Lane, Brentford) has been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being in possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis.

Theodore Mugodi (25, of Church Lane, Essex) has been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being in possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis, and being in possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis.

All information from Sussex Police.

