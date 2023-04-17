Edit Account-Sign Out
Seven people dealt with as police take action against business crime in Eastbourne town centre

Seven people were dealt with by police as they took action against business crime in Eastbourne at the start of the month, officers said.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:08 BST

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, Neighbourhood Enforcement Team, Tactical Enforcement Unit and Divisional Coaching Unit came together on Wednesday, April 5, to catch people who were targeting businesses in the community, police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “While on patrol in Seaside, police witnessed a man known as Jack Beaver behaving suspiciously as he left the Tesco Express store. Suspecting he was hiding stolen items under his coat, officers confronted Beaver and recovered around £40 worth of goods that had been taken from the shop. He also admitted to being in possession of a knife.

“Beaver, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with theft and being in possession of a knife in a public place. He pleaded guilty to both offences at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 6, and has been remanded in custody for sentencing on May 4.”

Officers in Eastbourne town centre. Picture from Sussex PoliceOfficers in Eastbourne town centre. Picture from Sussex Police
Officers in Eastbourne town centre. Picture from Sussex Police

A second man was also intercepted after stealing ready meals from Co-op in Cornfield Road, police said.

Officers added: “He was issued with a caution for the offence but was also wanted on recall to prison since February 2019 for a conviction in another force area.”

Police said three other people who stole goods from the Co-op were also dealt with by a Community Resolution, including banning notices, in agreement with the store’s management.

A man and woman were also issued banning notices from The Beacon after trainers worth £92 were stolen from Sports Direct, officers added. Police said the woman was arrested on suspicion of theft and will be summonsed to court.

Inspector Sarah Taylor of the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Business crime is not a victimless crime – behind every business is a person or team of employees working hard to earn a living and provide a good service to their customers.

“We understand the financial and emotional impact that business crime can have on those working in our town. It can seriously affect a person’s livelihood, particularly when a business is targeted persistently.

“This day of action saw officers carry out multiple proactive interventions on shoplifters and take positive steps to stop them from reoffending.

“We hope this sends out the message that business crime will not be tolerated in Eastbourne. Our officers routinely patrol the town centre and will continue to work extremely closely with shop staff to identify and deter those responsible for causing harm in our community.”

