Several arrests made by British Transport Police in targeted operation at Sussex train station

British Transport Police officers recently worked and made ‘several arrests’ alongside Southern Railway enforcement officers in a targeted operation tackling staff assaults at a railway station in Sussex.

The British Transport Police confirmed that officers made ‘several’ arrests including for violent assault and drug possession.

They also dealt with a trespassing incident and ensured the safe return of a distressed missing person.

Southern Railway issued five penalty fares and reported four individuals for fare evasion.

British Transport Police officers recently worked and made ‘several arrests’ alongside Southern Railway enforcement officers in a targeted operation tackling staff assaults at a railway station in Sussex. Picture: British Transport Police

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police added: “These operations ensure a visible presence throughout railway stations, deterring crime and stopping dangerous offenders.

“Staff assaults will not be tolerated and we will continue to police this to make the railway safer for all staff and passengers.

“Our officers actively tackle crime across the network, you can help us by texting 61016 and reporting anything that doesn’t look right.”

