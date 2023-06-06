NationalWorldTV
Several arrests made in Eastbourne following reports of anti-social behaviour

Officers have made several arrests in Eastbourne while also locating a ‘significant quantity of suspected stolen goods and suspected controlled substances’ following reports of anti-social behaviour, police said.
By Jacob Panons
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:56 BST

Sussex Police said officers from the local neighbourhood policing team have been out in the Langney area following reports from residents around continued anti-social behaviour in the community.

A spokesperson added: "Thanks to the continued support in reporting from residents, alongside the hard work of local officers utilising proactive policing powers in the area, officers have already made several arrests and have also located a significant quantity of suspected stolen goods and suspected controlled substances.”

Whilst enquiries are ongoing to locate any victims, police are again thanking residents for their continued support.

Sussex Police

Officers are also urging residents to continue to report any forms of anti-social behaviour at the time by calling 101 or by reporting it online. In an emergency/crime in action always call 999.

