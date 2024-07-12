Several injured in assault outside Eastbourne fast food restaurant

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 11:14 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 11:21 BST
Police are asking for witnesses to come forward. Photo: Sussex PolicePolice are asking for witnesses to come forward. Photo: Sussex Police
Police are appealing for witnesses after several people were assaulted outside a fast food restaurant in Eastbourne.

The incident happened outside Taco Bell, Langney Road, at about 12.35am on Sunday (July 7), according to Sussex Police.

Police attended the incident on the evening where a small number of victims were identified, including a female who had sustained an injury to the head, and a male who had received injuries to their face, police said. Both have since been discharged from A&E.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers investigating are keen to speak to the person pictured as they may be able to assist with police enquiries; and ask that any pedestrians or witnesses in the area at the time who saw what happened to please report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting 47240129579.”

