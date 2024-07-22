Several people assaulted outside Eastbourne fast food restaurant - police renew appeal for witnesses
The incident happened outside Taco Bell, Langney Road at about 12.35am on Sunday, July 7, according to Sussex Police.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Police attended the incident at the time where a small number of victims were identified, including a female who had sustained an injury to the head, and a male who had received injuries to their face.
“Both have since been discharged from A&E.
“Officers investigating are keen to speak to the person pictured as they may be able to assist with police enquiries; and ask that any pedestrians or witnesses in the area at the time who saw what happened to please report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting 47240129579.”