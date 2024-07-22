Several people assaulted outside Eastbourne fast food restaurant - police renew appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault outside Taco Bell in Eastbourne. Photo: Sussex PolicePolice are appealing for witnesses to an assault outside Taco Bell in Eastbourne. Photo: Sussex Police
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to an assault against several people in Eastbourne.

The incident happened outside Taco Bell, Langney Road at about 12.35am on Sunday, July 7, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police attended the incident at the time where a small number of victims were identified, including a female who had sustained an injury to the head, and a male who had received injuries to their face.

“Both have since been discharged from A&E.

“Officers investigating are keen to speak to the person pictured as they may be able to assist with police enquiries; and ask that any pedestrians or witnesses in the area at the time who saw what happened to please report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting 47240129579.”

