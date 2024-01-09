Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to a sexual assault in Eastbourne on Sunday (January 7).

Sussex Police said that the victim was approached by an unknown man at around 5.15pm on Sunday (January 7) in Pig Lane, between Fletching Road, Hampden Park and Willingdon Drove, Langney.

She managed to get away and the incident was reported to police.

The suspect is described as 5’10” and slim, with short blonde hair and facial hair. He is thought to be in his mid-30s.

Officers carried out searches in the area and have increased patrols.

Police would like to speak to any witnesses who saw anyone matching the description in the area around this time.