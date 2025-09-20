Sexual assault reported in Eastbourne; police search for person of interest

The police are searching for a person of interest, after a sexual assault was reported in Eastbourne.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police is investigating an ‘alleged sexual assault’, in Jevington Gardens, on Tuesday (September 16).

Detectives are trying to trace a person of interest to the investigation. A photo was issued, as part of a social appeal, by Eastbourne Police on Saturday (September 20).

“Have you seen Sam Stephen?” the appeal read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Stephen, 24, is described as about 5ft 10in and he has short brown hair and light facial hair. Photo: Sussex Police

"We want to talk to him in relation to an alleged sexual assault in Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne on September 16.

"Stephen, 24, of no fixed address, is described as about 5ft 10in and he has short brown hair and light facial hair.

"If you see him, do not approach him, but call 101 and quote serial 1568 of 16/09.”

Anyone with information, or knowledge of Stephen’s whereabouts, is urged to make contact with the police.