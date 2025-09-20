Sexual assault reported in Eastbourne; police search for person of interest

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2025, 14:13 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2025, 14:22 BST
The police are searching for a person of interest, after a sexual assault was reported in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police is investigating an ‘alleged sexual assault’, in Jevington Gardens, on Tuesday (September 16).

Most Popular

Detectives are trying to trace a person of interest to the investigation. A photo was issued, as part of a social appeal, by Eastbourne Police on Saturday (September 20).

“Have you seen Sam Stephen?” the appeal read.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sam Stephen, 24, is described as about 5ft 10in and he has short brown hair and light facial hair. Photo: Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Sam Stephen, 24, is described as about 5ft 10in and he has short brown hair and light facial hair. Photo: Sussex Police

"We want to talk to him in relation to an alleged sexual assault in Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne on September 16.

"Stephen, 24, of no fixed address, is described as about 5ft 10in and he has short brown hair and light facial hair.

"If you see him, do not approach him, but call 101 and quote serial 1568 of 16/09.”

Anyone with information, or knowledge of Stephen’s whereabouts, is urged to make contact with the police.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice