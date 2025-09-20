Sexual assault reported in Eastbourne; police search for person of interest
Sussex Police is investigating an ‘alleged sexual assault’, in Jevington Gardens, on Tuesday (September 16).
Detectives are trying to trace a person of interest to the investigation. A photo was issued, as part of a social appeal, by Eastbourne Police on Saturday (September 20).
“Have you seen Sam Stephen?” the appeal read.
"We want to talk to him in relation to an alleged sexual assault in Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne on September 16.
"Stephen, 24, of no fixed address, is described as about 5ft 10in and he has short brown hair and light facial hair.
"If you see him, do not approach him, but call 101 and quote serial 1568 of 16/09.”
Anyone with information, or knowledge of Stephen’s whereabouts, is urged to make contact with the police.