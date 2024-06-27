Detectives have released a photo of a man they ‘wish to speak with’ in connection with the incident in Brighton.

Police said the alleged offence was ‘sexual assault by touching’.

“A woman reported the incident while she was travelling on board a number 24 bus in Coldean Lane, Brighton,” a spokesperson added.

"It happened at about 11.40pm on June 16.”

Police officers are supporting the victim and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image is asked to report it to the police, online, quoting serial 406 of 17/06.