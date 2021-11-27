Sheep attacked by dog in Five Ashes

Police have encouraged owners to keep their dog under control and on leads if there is a possibility that livestock could be nearby - even if they don’t see them straight away.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Livestock worrying is a criminal offence and comes under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

“‘Worrying’ is where a dog attacks or chases livestock causing injury or suffering.

Sussex Police. Picture from Glew-Deval Jeremy SUS-211003-192626001

“This isn’t just a threat to a farmer or land owner’s livelihood, it’s also a dangerous situation for the animals involved and could lead to more risk if the animals get onto the road.

“A farmer is allowed to kill the dog if it’s worrying their livestock.”