Sheep attacked by dog in Five Ashes
Dog owners are being urged to stay vigilant after sheep were attacked in Five Ashes, Mayfield.
Police have encouraged owners to keep their dog under control and on leads if there is a possibility that livestock could be nearby - even if they don’t see them straight away.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Livestock worrying is a criminal offence and comes under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.
“‘Worrying’ is where a dog attacks or chases livestock causing injury or suffering.
“This isn’t just a threat to a farmer or land owner’s livelihood, it’s also a dangerous situation for the animals involved and could lead to more risk if the animals get onto the road.
“A farmer is allowed to kill the dog if it’s worrying their livestock.”
Anyone who sees a dog on the loose and ‘worrying’ animals is urged to report it to police.