Sheep killing investigation: Plumpton College students arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, say Sussex Police
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said the incident is understood to have taken place on the night of Thursday, November 2.
Police said two men from Kent, aged 20 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and criminal damage.
Both have been released on conditional bail, police explained, saying two others linked to the investigation are being treated as ‘significant witnesses’.
A police spokesperson added: “All four are students at Plumpton College, which is co-operating fully with the investigation.”
Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “A thorough investigation is underway into this disturbing report, which we are treating extremely seriously. We have engaged with the college, which has suspended all four students."
She said: “We have also engaged with the owner of the sheep, local farmers and the wider community to provide reassurance and advice.”
People with information can call 101, quoting Op Chelmsford.