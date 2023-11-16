BREAKING

Sheep killing investigation: Plumpton College students arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, say Sussex Police

Sussex Police said they have arrested two Plumpton College students following reports that a sheep was killed near Ditchling Beacon.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Nov 2023, 15:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said the incident is understood to have taken place on the night of Thursday, November 2.

Police said two men from Kent, aged 20 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and criminal damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both have been released on conditional bail, police explained, saying two others linked to the investigation are being treated as ‘significant witnesses’.

Most Popular
Sussex Police said they have arrested two Plumpton College studentsSussex Police said they have arrested two Plumpton College students
Sussex Police said they have arrested two Plumpton College students

Photos show deer trapped between two posts at National Trust property

A police spokesperson added: “All four are students at Plumpton College, which is co-operating fully with the investigation.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “A thorough investigation is underway into this disturbing report, which we are treating extremely seriously. We have engaged with the college, which has suspended all four students."

She said: “We have also engaged with the owner of the sheep, local farmers and the wider community to provide reassurance and advice.”

People with information can call 101, quoting Op Chelmsford.