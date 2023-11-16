Sussex Police said they have arrested two Plumpton College students following reports that a sheep was killed near Ditchling Beacon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said the incident is understood to have taken place on the night of Thursday, November 2.

Police said two men from Kent, aged 20 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both have been released on conditional bail, police explained, saying two others linked to the investigation are being treated as ‘significant witnesses’.

Sussex Police said they have arrested two Plumpton College students

A police spokesperson added: “All four are students at Plumpton College, which is co-operating fully with the investigation.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “A thorough investigation is underway into this disturbing report, which we are treating extremely seriously. We have engaged with the college, which has suspended all four students."

She said: “We have also engaged with the owner of the sheep, local farmers and the wider community to provide reassurance and advice.”