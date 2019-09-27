Shock after anti-Semitic graffiti found in Lewes

Lewes residents have expressed their shock on social media after discovering offensive anti-Semitic graffiti in the town.

A resident, who said she was 'deeply disturbed', shared an image of graffiti in The Avenue on Facebook, that reads: 'F*** the Jews, S***, w*****, traitors'.

In response, residents said they were shocked and saddened by the graffiti, which covers a fence outside a resident's house.

One resident said: "We are living in such sad times! I hope the perpetrators are found."

Another said: "Shocked. Do hope police have been made aware!

Oli Henman, a Lewes town councillor for the Castle ward, who has been selected by the Lib Dems as their prospective parliamentary candidate for the next general election, said: "Unbelievable that this person feels emboldened to repeatedly vandalise people’s houses.

Graffiti in Paddock Road, Lewes

"Unfortunately this does follow a pattern linked to right wing conspiracy theories which has increased in recent months.

"It cannot continue - we as local councillors are taking it up with the police."

More graffiti has been discovered in Paddock Road. It reads: 'Save old Sussex. Kill a DFL' - Down from London, a derogatory term used by those living outside London to describe incomers who bring city ways to their new home town.

A Lewes anti-Brexit campaigner also had a brick with 'traitor' written on it thrown through his window in the early hours of this morning.

Jim Cornelius shared images on Twitter and said: "I’ve just had a brick thrown through my window.

"Just finished cleaning up the kitchen and best I can. Glass everywhere.

"The brick hit my Google Home Hub and damaged the screen. I called 999 within seconds. But they can do nothing.

"Whoever did it was gone before I got to the door. Wife and myself stoic, but my son is very upset."

Police, who have been approached for a comment, said they could not confirm at this stage whether the incidents are linked.