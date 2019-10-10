Shocked Newhaven resident sets up fundraising page for arson attack victims

A Newhaven resident who was taken aback by an arson attack in his road over the weekend has set up a fundraising page to help residents affected.

Five parked vehicles were deliberately set on fire in Elphick Road in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 5).

The flames spread to the frontages of nearby houses in which people were asleep.

Police are treating the incident as suspected arson with intent to endanger life.

Detectives are also hunting for two moped riders who were seen in the road, where the cars caught fire.

Jon Maxfield, 36, who lives across the road from the residents affected, has set up a crowdfunding page to raise £2,000 after the ‘awful act of arson’.

He said: “As a resident of Elphick Road in Newhaven, I was really taken back by the sheer devastation after a mindless act of arson.

“An OAP’s car, which he had only owned for a few months was set on fire. The fire also caused damage to the front of his house. It isn’t worth thinking about what could have happened.”

He continued: “No-one understands why this happened and the people involved are very sweet and lovely people that didn’t deserve this.

“We are trying to raise money to share out between the residents affected by this disaster to help pay towards any damages and we are greatful for donations made.

“I just feel that if there is a little but of community spirit and if we all pull together and get this corrected.”

Jon praised the firefighters who were quickly on scene and managed to contain the situation, with no one hurt.

He said: “The fire engine couldn’t get down the road as it is so narrow. It had to park up and the firefighters had to run hoses down the road to put out the flames.”

He said he has struggled to sleep since the incident: “I haven’t slept very well at night to be honest with you. I just keep waking up all the time.”

Johnny Denis, a Lewes district councillor for Ouse Valley and Ringmer, said on Facebook that he had been talking to residents and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service following the incident.

He said: “In the aftermath of the car fires in Elphick Rd at the weekend. with just scorch marks and boarded windows to show, I’ve been talking to residents and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service about the issues they face.

“Narrow roads, dense parking, hi-density muliple occupancy homes all increase risks. Thanks ESFRS for your work!”

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to Jon’s fundraising page can visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/elphickroad/feedback?utm_term=wm3zM2ajG.

