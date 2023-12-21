This is the shocking footage that got a footie thug jailed and banned from matches for six years following a brawl in Sussex.

Calum Adams, along with his sister Daisy and her ex Oliver Treagus are all seen raining punches outside a pub in Brighton.

The trio had been refused entry at the pub near the station where Crystal Palace supporters had been drinking following their evening game at Brighton.

Earlier, Calum, 28 had his match day ticket cancelled after being verbally abusive to Palace supporters and police near the pub.

Later that evening he returned with Daisy, 23 and Treagus, 22 where the brawl erupted.

All three admitted affray at Brighton Magistrates and were sent for sentencing at Lewes Crown Court.

Labourer Calum from Brighton was jailed for six months and banned from football matches for six years.

Window cleaner Treagus of North Chailey was sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work as part of an 18-month community order. He must also pay a £200 fine, and a four-year Football Banning Order was imposed.

Shop worker Daisy from Brighton was sentenced to an 18-month community order with 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement sessions and a £200 fine.

The court was told how the incident started at about 5.45pm on March 15 this year.

A group of Crystal Palace supporters left Brighton Station, and Calum Adams went towards them to confront them along with other supporters.

He directed abuse to the Crystal Palace supporters, and acted aggressively towards officers.

As a result of his behaviour, his match day ticket was cancelled.

Then at 9.30pm, he arrived back at the same pub and sought to gain entry alongside his sister and Treagus.

They were intoxicated, and footage shows them attempting to punch and slap the security guards at the pub after being refused entry.

Speaking after the case Sussex Police’s Dedicated Football Officer Darren Balkham said: “The behaviour of the Adams family and Treagus was appalling.

“Not only in how Calum spoke to officers before the match, but also in their drunken behaviour later in the night.

“As a result, Calum Adams and Oiliver Treagus have been served with Football Banning Orders which prevent them accessing football matches.