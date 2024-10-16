Shop staff 'threatened' during robbery in West Sussex

The police have launched an investigation after a shop ‘robbery’ in Littlehampton.

The incident was reported at a shop in Wick Street on Saturday, August 24.

A statement by Sussex Police – on Tuesday, October 16 – read: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Littlehampton.

“It was reported a woman entered Farmfoods, Wick Street around 6.50pm on August 24, stole items and threatened staff to let her leave the store.

“Officers would like to speak to the woman in the image, who they believe will be able to help them with their enquiries.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1072 of 24/08.

