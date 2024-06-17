Shoplifter admits stealing thousands of pounds worth of items from Crawley stores

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A shoplifter who stole thousands of pounds worth of food and household items from shops across Crawley has been remanded in custody by a court.

Police say that Damien O’Hare, 48, of no fixed address, admitted 49 offences when he appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court on June 10.

He pleaded guilty to 26 counts of shoplifting, 22 counts of breaching a Criminal Order Behaviour and one count of public order.

The court heard that he stole a total of £2,129.12 worth items from the Co-op, Poundland, Boots, Superdrug, Tesco and Marks and Spencer between March 3 and June 9.