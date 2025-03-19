Shoplifter charged after repeatedly stealing from supermarket in Hastings
A man has been charged after a supermarket was repeatedly stolen from in Hastings.
Following reports that the Co-op in Parkstone Parade was being repeatedly targeted by a shoplifter, between February 19 and March 13, Sussex Police said a man was arrested on March 13 on suspicion of theft from a shop.
On March 18, Barry Farthing, 40, of Hughenden Road, Hastings was charged with 21 offences.
He was charged and remanded at Brighton Magistrate’s Court.
Sussex Police said he has since been bailed with strict conditions, including not to enter any Co-Op Store in Hastings.
He is due to appear back in court on the May 8.