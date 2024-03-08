Shoplifter from Littlehampton convicted after pleading guilty to several offences in Chichester

Sussex Police said a shoplifter from Littlehampton has been convicted after pleading guilty to several offences in Chichester

Police said Pele Cullum, 18, entered Tesco on Fishbourne Road East at about 11.20am on Saturday, March 2, and stole alcohol worth hundreds of pounds.

Police added that this was the start of several crimes he committed on the same day.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “At 1pm, Cullum stole multiple jackets, valuing at around £1,500 from Cotswolds on East Street. He then returned to Tesco at 3.30pm and headed straight to the alcohol aisle, where he made way with more items. Before finally entering Co-op on East Street at 4.40pm where he caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage by kicking over a wine tower and elbowing crates of beer onto the floor.”

Police said that Cullum, of Bayford Road, appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 6, and admitted to three counts of shoplifting and criminal damage. Police added that he has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, April 19 for sentencing.