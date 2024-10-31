A shoplifter has been jailed following a number of thefts in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police have said that Ioannis Anexiou, 45, of no fixed address, was arrested on Friday, October 25 for 12 offences of theft from a shop and a breach of his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

He was remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court the following day, where he pleaded guilty to all 13 offences and was given a custodial term of eight months, police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The offences saw Anexiou repeatedly target stores, including a number of thefts committed at the Co-Operative in Green Street, Eastbourne.”

Chief Inspector Andy Nicklin, lead on business crime for East Sussex, said: “This is a great outcome for the businesses Anexiou targeted.

“During his time offending he caused a significant amount of disturbance and unrest for the staff involved, in addition to the financial loss incurred by the stores affected.

“We are resolute in our efforts to effectively tackle business crime in the area, and we will continue to ensure that offenders are held accountable.

"Communities and businesses are encouraged to report online or via 101, and by calling 999 in an emergency.”