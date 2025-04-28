Shoplifter sentenced following string of offences in Eastbourne
Police said that Robert McPhee, a 39 year old man from Eastbourne appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on the April 24 charged with 11 counts of shoplifting.
The offences which occurred between January and April 2025, saw McPhee repeatedly target local businesses in Green Street, police added.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “At Court he pleaded guilty to all 11 offences, and was issued a four week custodial sentence, and a two year CBO with a number of conditions, including to leave any store when asked to do so by staff and not to enter any branches of Co-op in the town.
"The same male was also arrested on April 21 following a robbery which occurred late evening on April 21 along Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne.
"At Court he was granted unconditional bail and is due back in Crown Court late May for trial.”