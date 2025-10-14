Shoplifters will be electronically tagged for the first time in the UK after Sussex Police secured two Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) after shop theft convictions, says the force.

In a pilot scheme to tackle persistent shoplifting led by Sussex PCC Katy Bourne, the first CBO was granted at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

This includes an exclusion zone around the location of the offences - Co-op, Albert Parade, Eastbourne - and requires the thief to wear a GPS tag for 12 months.

A second CBO with a 12-month tagging condition was agreed by magistrates after an offender was sentenced to seven months in custody. The 12-month tagging period will include an exclusion zone around Co-op in Parkstone Parade, Hastings. It will start on the shoplifter's release.

PCC Katy Bourne said: “I promised that we would take shop theft seriously in Sussex so I am delighted that we are the first police area to use established tagging technology to address the most persistent offenders. As the national PCC lead for business and retail crime, I know the real impact it has on local businesses and communities. Deterrents need to be more effective and punishments must be meaningful. The tagging pilot is a proactive step forward in achieving this. Our early court outcomes in Sussex set a strong precedent for national action to follow.”

She added that over the past 12 months (October 1 2024 - September 30 2025), Sussex has seen a 10% increase in shoplifting. More than half of shoplifting offences are currently closed with no suspect able to be identified, she said. Where a suspect could be identified, there were 2,085 recorded suspects or offenders. More than 1,200 additional charges, community resolutions and cautions have been issued over the past 12 months compared to the previous year.

Under the Operation STOP pilot scheme, repeat shoplifting offenders will be issued with Buddi tags - GPS ankle devices - as part of a CBO or with agreement from probation services.

The tags allow police to monitor offenders’ movements in real time.

Debbie Knight, Head of Community Integration, Kent, Sussex, Surrey Probation, said: “The tagging pilot ensures the monitoring of people on probation, reducing the risk of further offences while we support the individual to address those areas linked to their offending behaviour, such as substance misuse. We know the considerable impact shop theft has on the community and we work closely with courts and police to ensure the right balance between repaying the community and rehabilitation. This measure will help us achieve this while adding additional safeguards to local businesses and the public.”

The Eastbourne & Lewes Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP) discussed the project at a recent Steering Group meeting.

Adam Godden, Specialist Advisor - Business Crime, Lewes District and Eastbourne Borough Councils, said: “Local businesses are enthused to hear that this initiative is being trialled in Eastbourne.

"At present, what is in place isn’t working with the current judicial system, so to have a project like this using innovative technology is exciting. The fact that the first tag in the country has been fitted to an offender in Eastbourne shows that we have strong partnership working with the BCRP and Sussex Police to enable this to happen.

"As a BCRP we are looking forward to seeing how this will impact on offenders’ behaviour and what other intelligence can be gained from this monitoring and, most importantly what relief it will give to businesses that these offenders have relentlessly been targeted.”