Shopper's purse and iPhone stolen in 'distraction theft' at Horsham supermarket
Police, who think the shopper was a victim of ‘distraction theft’, say that the purse contained bank cards. The theft happened at around 12.30pm on December 20 at Sainsbury’s car park in Worthing Road.
In a separate incident, a car was stolen from the Wiston Estate car park in London Road, Washington, some time between 6.30am on December 21 and 7pm the following day.
Police say that a quad bike was stolen when a property was broken into in Kerves Lane, Horsham, between 12am and 6am on December 23.
Meanwhile, police received reports of a person smashing car windows in Weald Close and Paget Close, Horsham, on December 22.
Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101.