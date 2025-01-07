Shopper's purse and iPhone stolen in 'distraction theft' at Horsham supermarket

By Sarah Page
Published 7th Jan 2025, 12:48 GMT
A shopper had a purse and iPhone stolen from their car while returning their trolley at a Horsham supermarket.

Police, who think the shopper was a victim of ‘distraction theft’, say that the purse contained bank cards. The theft happened at around 12.30pm on December 20 at Sainsbury’s car park in Worthing Road.

In a separate incident, a car was stolen from the Wiston Estate car park in London Road, Washington, some time between 6.30am on December 21 and 7pm the following day.

Police say that a quad bike was stolen when a property was broken into in Kerves Lane, Horsham, between 12am and 6am on December 23.

Sainsbury's supermarket in Worthing Road, HorshamSainsbury's supermarket in Worthing Road, Horsham
Meanwhile, police received reports of a person smashing car windows in Weald Close and Paget Close, Horsham, on December 22.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101.

