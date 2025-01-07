Shopper's purse and iPhone stolen in 'distraction theft' at Horsham supermarket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shopper had a purse and iPhone stolen from their car while returning their trolley at a Horsham supermarket.

Police, who think the shopper was a victim of ‘distraction theft’, say that the purse contained bank cards. The theft happened at around 12.30pm on December 20 at Sainsbury’s car park in Worthing Road.

In a separate incident, a car was stolen from the Wiston Estate car park in London Road, Washington, some time between 6.30am on December 21 and 7pm the following day.

Police say that a quad bike was stolen when a property was broken into in Kerves Lane, Horsham, between 12am and 6am on December 23.

Meanwhile, police received reports of a person smashing car windows in Weald Close and Paget Close, Horsham, on December 22.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101.