Shoreham assault leaves man in hospital with 'facial injuries'
A man was taken to hospital after an assault in Shoreham-by-Sea, police have revealed in a witness appeal.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said officers were called to a ‘report of an assault’ in High Street on Saturday (December 16) at around 9pm.
The force is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
"A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital with facial injuries,” a police spokesperson said.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1216 of 16/12.”