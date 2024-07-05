Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of criminal damage in Shoreham.

Officers were called to the incident which took place between 4.15pm and 4.35pm on 6 May in Eastern Avenue.

It is reported an advertising banner worth hundreds of pounds were damaged by two people.

Images have been released of a person they would like to speak with in connection to the incident.

Images have been released of a person they would like to speak with in connection to a criminal damage incident in Shoreham. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

If you recognise the people or have any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 898 of 08/05.

