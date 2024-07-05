Shoreham: Identity appeal following criminal damage incident
Officers were called to the incident which took place between 4.15pm and 4.35pm on 6 May in Eastern Avenue.
It is reported an advertising banner worth hundreds of pounds were damaged by two people.
Images have been released of a person they would like to speak with in connection to the incident.
If you recognise the people or have any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 898 of 08/05.
