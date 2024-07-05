Shoreham man arrested following attempted motorbike robbery in Goring
Officers were called to the incident in Goring Road at around 3.15pm on Friday, June 28, which reportedly involved three suspects threatening the motorbike owner with screwdrivers and a crowbar.
Police attended and carried out an extensive search of the area.
No property was stolen, and no injuries were reported, police confirmed.
Sussex Police said a 22-year-old man from Shoreham has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries, police added.
Chief Inspector James Davidson said: “Officers were swiftly on the scene and our teams have worked hard to arrest a suspect in connection with the incident.
“We continue to investigate this incident and are seeking to identify others who may have been involved.
“An increased police presence should be expected in the area, and we have enforcement units patrolling to prevent incidents like this happening.
“Any witnesses or anyone with any information or relevant video footage to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 828 of 28/06.
“We are aware of footage still circulating online and remind the public that this is a live investigation.
“Please refrain from sharing or speculating online about anything that could prejudice criminal proceedings.”