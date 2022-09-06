George Cain, 30, was detained on suspicion of assaulting someone known to him on November 13 last year, according to Sussex Police.

Cain, of East Street, Shoreham, ‘resisted officers and reacted violently’, police said.

The 30-year-old appeared in court where he admitted the two assaults on officers that related to an incident, in which an officer had to push an ‘emergency button for urgent assistance’.

George Cain's violence against police officers came after he was detained on suspicion of assaulting someone known to him in November last year. Photo: Sussex Police

Described as a ‘prolific offender’, Cain has now been jailed sentenced to a total of 42 weeks in prison for multiple offences, police said.

A police spokesperson said: “The court also heard how Cain had targeted a Co-op store in Shoreham High Street on 12 occasions between February and May this year.

“He was seen on CCTV stealing items by hiding them in his jumper, shorts and underwear. The list of items he stole included milk, a Valentine’s Day card, dog food, tinned fish, fizzy drinks, and chilled soup.

“Cain also found himself back in trouble after taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and drove while over the legal alcohol limit.”

Police said Cain appeared before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on August 8, where he admitted the following offences; assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker; twelve counts of shoplifting, drink-driving, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without valid insurance, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis when suspected of drug-driving.

In court it was revealed how police had been called to Shoreham on November 13 last year over reports of an assault.

As officers went to place Cain under arrest on suspicion of the offence, he ‘attacked the two officers and resisted arrest’, police said.

Police said Cain ‘punched one officer repeatedly’ and then ‘kicked the officer to the head’.

The officer involved said: “During my service with Sussex Police, I have never experienced that level of violence shown by Cain.”

Cain also attacked Sergeant Jemma Cranfield.

She said: “During my 18 years of service with Sussex Police, this is only the second time I have had to push my emergency button for urgent assistance.”

Police said it took the help of two security staff from a nearby bar and other officers to bring the situation under control and take Cain to custody.

Then, between February 14 and May 14, he committed the thefts at the Co-op convenience store.

A spokesperson added: “The driving matter took place on March 24, when he overtook an off-duty police officer on the A27 near Crossbush.

"He went through a red light and drove off, but Roads Policing Unit officers were called and stopped his vehicle in Wick.

"Cain took a roadside DrugWipe test which tested positive for cocaine, but refused to give a blood sample.

"He tested for 57 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.”

Speaking after the case, Sergeant Cranfield said the assaults carried out by Cain on officers were ‘disgraceful’.

She added: “We should not have to contend with the levels of violence and abuse that were shown.

“Cain later went on to repeatedly steal from a Co-op store, and then took a vehicle from someone known to him and drove while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

"He put his own safety and the safety of other road users at risk.

“The court has recognised the seriousness of Cain’s prolific offending and we are pleased that a violent offender has been taken off our streets.”