Three hooded suspects were seen going into the bin storage building and dragging a sheet inside to throw in the flames.

Motorbikes, fridges and furniture as well as the outbuilding were destroyed in the blaze, causing around £26,000 worth of damage, police said.

One of the back-pack wearing suspects could be seen filming the inferno as it began to take hold, while another had a cigarette hanging out his mouth as he threw fuel on the fire.

Sussex Police has released CCTV of a deliberate fire at a restaurant in Shoreham in a bid to identify those responsible.

Then the three were seen laughing before fleeing the scene at the back of Tosca Italian Bar and Grill in Shoreham-by-Sea.

In CCTV footage released today (Wed), all three suspects climbed onto the roof of the building, before jumping down and going into the bin store to set it on fire in the early hours of March 26.

On Tuesday, police launched an appeal for information in the hope someone will come forward with a tip about the identity of the suspects.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police have released CCTV of a deliberate fire at a restaurant in Shoreham in a bid to identify those responsible.

"The footage captures the blaze in a bin storage area at the rear of Tosca, in High Street, which occurred in the early hours of March 26.

"Three people are seen to climb onto the roof of the building, before jumping down and entering the bin store and setting fire to it.

"A number of items including motorcycles, fridges and furniture – as well as the building itself – were destroyed, causing approximately £26,000 worth of damage."