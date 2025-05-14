A suspect has been charged after a robbery at a shop in Shoreham.

Sussex Police said Jack Reeder, 33 – of Seafield Road, Hove – will appear in court in June.

It follows an identification appeal issued by Sussex Police after the incident on Saturday, May 10.

"Reeder is charged with the robbery of cash from Co-Op in Ham Road,” a police spokesperson said.

"He is also charged with the theft of a packet of crisps from Shoreham News in Buckingham Road on Saturday, May 10.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on June 10.”