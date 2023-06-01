Edit Account-Sign Out
Shoreham scaffolder wanted in connection with 'threats and assault'

Sussex Police has released an image of a man they would like to speak to, in connection with an assault.
By Sam Morton
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:53 BST

Officers are ‘appealing for information to locate’ scaffolder Billy Howlett, 31 – formerly of Kingsland Close, Shoreham – in connection with their enquiries, police said.

Police said it comes amid an investigation into ‘reports of threats and assault’.

A spokesperson added: “Howlett is described as white, 5ft 11in with short blonde hair.

Officers are ‘appealing for information to locate’ scaffolder Billy Howlett, 31 – formerly of Kingsland Close, Shoreham – in connection with their enquiries. Photo: Sussex PoliceOfficers are ‘appealing for information to locate’ scaffolder Billy Howlett, 31 – formerly of Kingsland Close, Shoreham – in connection with their enquiries. Photo: Sussex Police
“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 293 of 06/04. Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

