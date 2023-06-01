Officers are ‘appealing for information to locate’ scaffolder Billy Howlett, 31 – formerly of Kingsland Close, Shoreham – in connection with their enquiries, police said.
Police said it comes amid an investigation into ‘reports of threats and assault’.
A spokesperson added: “Howlett is described as white, 5ft 11in with short blonde hair.
“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 293 of 06/04. Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
