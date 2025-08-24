'Significant criminal damage' reported at farm outside Chichester as dead pheasants left along roadside
A police investigation is now underway after the rural crime, which happened on Wednesday, August 20.
A statement, shared by Chichester Police on social media, read: “There was an incident at a farm in East Marden with significant criminal damage being caused and items stolen.
“This occurred between 16:00hrs and 17:20hrs and and resulted in dead pheasants being left along the side of the road on the B2146 south of Breakneck Lane south on to the B2147 to Common Road before continuing along Foxbury Lane.”
If you saw anything suspicious – or have dashcam footage during that time – you are asked to call 101 and quote 47250165387.