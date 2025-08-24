'Significant criminal damage' reported at farm outside Chichester as dead pheasants left along roadside

'Significant criminal damage' has been reported at a village farm outside Chichester, which resulted in dead pheasants being left along a roadside.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police investigation is now underway after the rural crime, which happened on Wednesday, August 20.

A statement, shared by Chichester Police on social media, read: “There was an incident at a farm in East Marden with significant criminal damage being caused and items stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This occurred between 16:00hrs and 17:20hrs and and resulted in dead pheasants being left along the side of the road on the B2146 south of Breakneck Lane south on to the B2147 to Common Road before continuing along Foxbury Lane.”

If you saw anything suspicious – or have dashcam footage during that time – you are asked to call 101 and quote 47250165387.