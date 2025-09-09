A police chief says high-visibility patrols are working to combat crime in Hastings town centre.

District Commander Simon Yates said there had been a 'significant reduction in anti-social behaviour in Hastings town centre'.

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "Throughout the summer months, our neighbourhood policing team have been working tirelessly under the banner of #HotSpotPolicing and #SaferStreetsSummer, delivering high-visibility patrols and targeted interventions where they matter most."

District Commander Simon Yates said he went on patrol in the town centre to speak with people and businesses, and met with John Whittington, Hastings Community Safety Manager; Jimmy Stanger from the Rother Safer Partnership; and Cllr Glen Haffenden, Community Safety Lead at Hastings Borough Council, to review the impact of efforts on community safety and public confidence.

He added: “I’m pleased to report a significant reduction in anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Hastings town centre, with arrests being made weekly for those committing criminal offences.

"Feedback from residents, businesses, and visitors has been overwhelmingly positive, many have told us they feel safer and more reassured when out and about in the area.

"This progress is a testament to the strength of our partnership working and the dedication of our officers on the ground. But we’re not stopping here. Patrols will continue, and we remain committed to working alongside our partner agencies to ensure Hastings remains a safe and welcoming place for everyone. Your safety is our priority.”