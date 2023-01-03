A ‘significant supplier of cocaine in the Eastbourne area’ has been handed a prison sentence, police have said.

Anthony Kogo. Picture from Sussex Police

Officers said Anthony Kogo, 29, of Seaside Road, appeared before Lewes Crown Court on December 15, 2022, after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine on October 27 last year. He was sentenced to 39 months imprisonment, according to police.

Acting on intelligence, police said they carried out a warrant and arrested Kogo at his address on May 4, 2022.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “He was found in possession of two mobile phones and following examination, evidence showed he was a significant supplier of cocaine in the Eastbourne area. As such he was further arrested on August 9 and a phone discovered on his bedside table was examined and found to have sent bulk messages advertising the sale of cocaine.”

Kogo was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine between November 27, 2021, and May 4, 2022, and between May 5, 2022, and August 9, 2022, according to police.

The spokesperson said: “Kogo’s sentencing is another example of the partnership work being undertaken by the Project ADDER [Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement and Recovery] team of Sussex Police and Op Orochi from the Metropolitan Police.”

Investigator Julian Stokes added: “This is one of a number of significant sentences handed down by the courts for drug supply offences investigated by the Project ADDER team based in Hastings, and it demonstrates that the supply and distribution of drugs will absolutely not be tolerated in our towns.

“County lines are responsible for bringing harmful and dangerous drugs into our community, and we do a huge amount of work to catch those responsible. To do this effectively, we work incredibly closely with other agencies and police forces, including the Metropolitan Police's Op Orochi team.

"This partnership working means we can tackle county drugs lines from both ends - the origin, which is often in London, and the end destination, which is usually smaller coastal or rural towns such as Eastbourne.

