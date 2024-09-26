Silent Crime: Action day to tackle crime in Barnham and Chichester
A statement from Sussex Police read: “Alongside partners, conducted a full day of action to tackle serious violence and anti-social behaviour in Barnham and Chichester.
"Operation Parkside took place on Monday (23 September) alongside Arun District Council, Chichester District Council, West Sussex County Council, NHS, Govia Thameslink Railway, British Transport Police and others to facilitate a multi-agency day of action at the train stations.
"Officers and partners interacted with the community, local businesses, children and young people and others to not only provide reassurance, but take on feedback in the village and city centres.
“This comes after reports of an increase in crime and across the rail network over the summer period.”
Police said they launched Operation Precinct at the start of the year ‘in response to a rise in youth crime and anti-social behaviour in the Barnham and Yapton areas’.
SA public meeting was held with the local community in Barnham in April which discussed their concerns to help the force and partners understand issues faced in the area.
Chief Inspector Will Keating-Jones, District Commander for Chichester and Arun, said: “We were able to combine both Operation Parkside and Operation Precinct on Monday to show that Sussex Police take a zero-tolerance approach to crime and disorder in our communities.
"It also enables us to provide reassurance and engagement opportunities for residents, with the aim of identifying criminality and holding offenders to account for their actions.
“Throughout this year, our teams have worked extremely hard to tackle crime and ASB in Barnham, Yapton and Chichester and this multi-agency partnership day shows the measures we are taking together to keep crime and anti-social behaviour at bay.
“It was a huge success as we were able to speak to, and engage with, a number of residents, commuters, school children and businesses on the day.
“This work does not just stop at Chichester and Barnham, we will look to host multi-agency days of action across West Sussex to combat serious violence, anti-social behaviour and all crime types reported near the rail network.”
