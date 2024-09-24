Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Retail crime has been described as a ‘huge societal issue in the UK’ – but how are shops and supermarkets keeping staff and customers safe?

Crime is an issue that occurs almost anywhere people live, but the types of crimes occurring near your home may be different to what is happening elsewhere in the UK. That’s why we're launching a campaign to look at crime in Sussex and Surrey in greater depth.

We are calling an epidemic of violence, theft and anti-social behaviour, Silent Crime – and we are campaigning for the voices of victims to be heard.

The Co-op has invested more than £200M over recent years in a ‘range of preventative measures’ where local issues occur. Photo: Co-op

With a focus on retail crime, we asked some of the big name supermarket brands about what they are doing about shoplifting and the impact it has on staff and the local community.

A spokesperson for the Southern Co-op said: “We have taken a number of security measures to protect our colleagues and stores as much as possible, but incidents such as shoplifting, colleague abuse and violence are on the rise nationally and are experienced by many retailers, not just ourselves. We are working both individually and collaboratively with the police, local authorities and other businesses to try and prevent these issues, and the resulting impacts, wherever and whenever we can.”

The Co-op said safety and security is ‘of paramount importance’.

A spokesperson added: “The vast majority of retail crime is driven by repeat and prolific offenders – often stealing to fund addictions – and, local organised criminal gangs.

“Retail crime is a huge societal issue in the UK, affecting all retailers, and is all too often a flashpoint for attacks, assaults and abuse on shopworkers as they work hard to serve and support their communities – abuse and attacks should not be part of the job.”

Co-op has campaigned for greater protection for all shopworkers and, in July, the company welcomed the UK Government’s move to legislate and make a new specific offence for attacks and assaults on a shopworker.

This includes:

– Body-worn cameras – which send real-time audio and visual footage to Co-op security operations centre at the touch of a button;

– Covert (undercover) and non-covert guarding – including specially trained guards who can detain criminals;

– Latest interactive CCTV;

– Fortified kiosks;

– Defensive merchandising including ‘dummy’ (or empty) packages and, limiting product on shelf in those stores most affected;

– Partnership approaches with police forces.

Meanwhile, Tesco has invested tens of millions of pounds over the last four years on a range of security measures to keep people safe across our stores.

Measures across Tesco include; investing at its highest ever rates in security officers, recently upgraded CCTV in Express stores; continued investment in practical measures including body worn cameras and protective screens and door entry systems.

The supermarket chain is also expanding its team, which is dedicated to joining up the evidence and supporting the police.

Sainsbury's said the safety of colleagues and customers is ‘our highest priority’.

A spokesperson added: “We continue to have a range of measures in place to keep everyone safe.”

Sainsbury's was the first retailer to introduce colleague worn cameras in 2018 to protect its staff. Colleagues now wear them in every Sainsbury’s store.

There is also an increased number of security officers in stores this year and use measures to deter criminal activity ‘like our in-store detectives and security doors’.

The supermarket chain is also supporting Project Pegasus to create more efficient ways of tackling organised crime by working together with the police and other retailers. Preventing and reducing crime in stores all year round will support ‘ongoing efforts to keep prices low for customers’.

Sainsbury’s invests ‘significantly each year’ to make stores safer for colleagues and customers to work and shop.

A spokesperson added: “We’re completing the colleague worn camera roll out through our Argos stores as well as fogging systems into our convenience stores and expect to complete this, this year.

“To protect our colleagues, we use a wide range of security solutions including CCTV linked to our centralised Security Operations Centre and working in partnership with the police

“Our security team also regularly run in-store trials of new controls and technology.”