New figures suggest there are too few bobbies on the beat in Sussex, according to the Sussex Police Federation.

The federation, which advocates for improved working conditions for police officers, claims the force is “losing experienced officers who possess vital skills and knowledge that cannot easily be replaced” due to inadequate pay, and high-pressure working conditions.

They say the total workforce in Sussex comes to 3,184, which equates to 185 officers per 100,000 residents – but 166 of these are neighbourhood police officers.

This puts Sussex below the national average for police staffing in England and Wales, which presently sits at 200 officers per 100,000 residents. Nationally, England is lagging behind other countries like Turkey and Greece – which each have some 500 officers per 100,000 residents, according to the Federation – and Italy and Portugal, which have double the average in England.

Raffaele Cioffi, Chair of Sussex Police Federation called for a ‘sustained investment in policing’: “The European Commission's research highlights the alarming disparity in police numbers, with England and Wales lagging significantly behind other nations.

"The reality is clear: policing is one of the most challenging professions, requiring unwavering commitment and resilience. The Government’s continued failure to offer fair compensation and recognition not only undermines the value of this critical work, but also exacerbates the growing retention problem.

“Police officers are leaving the profession at an unprecedented rate, often citing inadequate pay, unrealistic demands, and the overwhelming pressures of the job as key reasons. We are losing experienced officers who possess vital skills and knowledge that cannot easily be replaced. Without immediate action, we risk a deepening workforce crisis, which will further compromise the safety of our communities.

But a spokesperson for Sussex Police has questioned the temerity of the figures, which were collated by The Mail Online, adding that it doesn’t include the number of Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) working in neighbourhoods all over the force, or the 76 student officers now entering neighbourhood policing teams.

"Catching criminals and protecting communities are our top priorities,” they said. “The role of our Neighbourhood Policing Teams is crucial to that, and we are committed to ensuring we have the right resources in the right place to provide the most effective and efficient service to the public.

"As well as our Neighbourhood Policing Teams, we also have Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) whose role includes engaging with the public and maintaining a visible presence in our communities. This is alongside the work of other officers and staff across the force, including in our response, rural crime and business crime teams, and investigations, safeguarding and roads policing units, who work hard to keep the public safe and bring perpetrators to justice.The force continues to recruit into police officer roles on a regular basis and is on track to meet its recruitment target for March 2025.”

To see current jobs, visit https://www.sussex.police.uk/police-forces/sussex-police/areas/careers/jobs/.