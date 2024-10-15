Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘Patrols and targeted police actions’ are ongoing, amid increased reports of motorbike thefts in Hastings and Rother.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police have said officers are cracking down on those ‘responsible for motorcycle thefts across the district’.

A report by Hastings Police on social media read: “Following recent reports of motorbike thefts in Hastings and Rother, during a night-time patrol along Bexhill Seafront, we recovered a motorbike believed to be stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst patrols and targeted police actions remain in place, we would like to thank members of the public for their support, and we remain focussed on arresting offenders responsible for motorcycle thefts across the district.

‘Patrols and targeted police actions’ are ongoing, amid increased reports of motorbike thefts in Hastings and Rother. Photo: Hastings Police

“We continue to encourage members of the public to report vehicle thefts quoting 'Operation Portman'.”

Information can be reported to the police online, or by calling 101. In an emergency call 999. Alternatively, you can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The police issued some guidance on how to make stealing your motorbike ‘as unappealing as possible’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The longer a thief needs to spend breaking through your security, the less likely they are to try.

“If possible, keep it out of sight, park it in a garage or secure garden, getting it off the road could help reduce insurance premiums.

“It's a good idea to invest in a good motorbike lock. A disc lock (alarmed) to secure the front brake disc, or a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls, use a chain lock through the back wheel as the front wheel can be removed.

"If possible secure your bike with the lock taut to an immovable object such as a ground anchor or street furniture, alternatively, thread the chain (if possible, buy 22mm) through your motorbike frame and back wheel.”

The police said alarms are also a ‘useful deterrent’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Ensure that any alarm you choose is an approved device.

“When possible, use a motorbike cover, it will also protect your bike from the elements.

"Another easy option to deter thieves is removing the spark plug or HT cap.

"The benefits are that it’s quick and relatively straightforward, although this will not prevent thieves lifting your motorcycle into a van, but it is an added tier of security worth considering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If the thieves do manage to steal your bike, a tracker fitted to the vehicle could help locate the motorbike and possibly the offenders.”

Crime is an issue that occurs almost anywhere people live, but the types of crimes occurring near your home may be different to what is happening elsewhere in the UK. That’s why we launched a campaign to look at crime in Sussex and Surrey in greater depth.

We are calling an epidemic of violence, theft and anti-social behaviour, Silent Crime – and we are campaigning for the voices of victims to be heard.

As part of this National World campaign, we want you to tell us incidents that have happened to you, your family or your friends in your neighbourhood; how it impacted you and what justice was served – or not. Click here to fill our a survey.