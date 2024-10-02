Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trade association for all UK retailers is calling on police forces across the country to ‘get tough on retail crime’.

Crime is an issue that occurs almost anywhere people live, but the types of crimes occurring near your home may be different to what is happening elsewhere in the UK. That’s why we're launching a campaign to look at crime in Sussex and Surrey in greater depth.

We are calling an epidemic of violence, theft and anti-social behaviour, Silent Crime – and we are campaigning for the voices of victims to be heard.

The Co-op has invested more than £200M over recent years in a ‘range of preventative measures’ where local issues occur. Photo: Co-op

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) – the ‘go-to trade association’ for all UK retailers, promoting the story of retail, shaping debates and influencing the issues that matter to the industry – has responded to our campaign.

Graham Wynn, assistant director of regulatory affairs at the BRC, said: “Shoplifting poses a huge issue to businesses and communities across the country, and inadequate police action has given criminals a free rein to steal goods.

"Our latest crime survey showed losses to theft doubled in the last year to £1.8bn, and retailers had to spend a further £1.2bn on anti-crime measures.

"Not only has the number of thefts increased, but thieves are becoming bolder, more aggressive, and more frequently armed with weapons.

"We call on the police to get tough on retail crime and ensure tackling this issue is a high priority in local policing plans.”

We also asked some of the big name supermarket brands about what they are doing about shoplifting and the impact it has on staff and the local community.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We would always encourage people to report crime, so that we can respond effectively and to allow for a full and thorough investigation to take place.

“The public are often our eyes and ears – by reporting crime and information to us, it helps build a greater picture of what is happening in our communities. That information and intelligence can then be used to help solve crimes and to ensure our officers are in the right areas.

“We are absolutely committed to protecting our communities and catching criminals. Victims will be listened to and supported, and our officers will work hard to identify offenders and bring them to justice.

“Crime can be reported online or by calling 101 – always dial 999 in an emergency. Reports can also be made to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”