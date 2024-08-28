Six arrested and multiple bikes recovered by police during week of action in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six people have been arrested following police action to help recover stolen motorbikes in Eastbourne over the past week.

As part of the police action, two people were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorbike as police recovered the stolen vehicles in Newhaven and Eastbourne.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We remain focussed on targeting offenders responsible for motorcycle thefts in Eastbourne, and we are pleased to update that in the last week both community reporting and police action has already led to six arrests.

Six people have been arrested in Eastbourne over the past week. Picture: Sussex Police

“This includes that of a 17 year old male who was arrested last week following a pursuit on foot by police officers and the help of a member of the public in Newhaven.

In addition to six arrests a number of suspected stolen motorbikes have also been successfully recovered by police, with enquiries into reuniting these ongoing.

“Whilst patrols and targeted police actions remain in place, we continue to encourage communities to report vehicle thefts and provide information about any incidents to support our work, quoting 'Operation Portman'.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, in an emergency call 999.

“We also encourage owners to continue protecting and securing their motorbikes,”