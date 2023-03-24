Police and immigration officials uncovered evidence of illegal working and exploitation at a car repair site near Gatwick Airport today (Friday, March 24).

The Home Office said the operation was a joint investigation fronted by Home Office Immigration Enforcement and Surrey Police.

After executing a warrant on this morning, a large number of Brazilian nationals were found to be working in poor conditions, the Home Office said.

Five arrests were made over suspected immigration offences, two of whom were overstaying their visas, two were working in breach of their visa conditions and one had entered the UK illegally, the Home Office added.

Six arrests were made today

A further suspect was arrested by Surrey Police on suspicion of obstructing a police officer.

The suspects were taken into custody for questioning and those suspected of immigration offences were subsequently released on immigration bail, the Home Office said.

Matt Wilkinson, assistant director of South Central Immigration Enforcement, said: “Abuse of our immigration laws puts vulnerable people at risk of exploitation, makes life harder for legitimate jobseekers and defrauds the public purse.