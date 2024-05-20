Six charged for their involvement in series of high value shoplifting offences across the South of England

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six people have been charged for their involvement in a series of high value shoplifting offences across the South of England over a period of two years, Surrey Police have reported.

Surrey Police said the following people have all been charged with conspiracy to commit theft from a shop for 86 different offences between Sunday, January 30, 2022 and Saturday, February 17, 2024:

Jason Anthony Raven, 49, of Stanford Le Hope.

Tania Patmore, 51, of Stanford Le Hope.

James Mytum, 41, of Colchester.

Nicola Patmore, 50, of Colchester.

Marlie Patmore, 29, of Basildon.

Samantha Drum, 30, of East Tilbury.