Six charged for their involvement in series of high value shoplifting offences across the South of England
Six people have been charged for their involvement in a series of high value shoplifting offences across the South of England over a period of two years, Surrey Police have reported.
Surrey Police said the following people have all been charged with conspiracy to commit theft from a shop for 86 different offences between Sunday, January 30, 2022 and Saturday, February 17, 2024:
- Jason Anthony Raven, 49, of Stanford Le Hope.
- Tania Patmore, 51, of Stanford Le Hope.
- James Mytum, 41, of Colchester.
- Nicola Patmore, 50, of Colchester.
- Marlie Patmore, 29, of Basildon.
- Samantha Drum, 30, of East Tilbury.
They are all due to appear for a first hearing at Guildford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 23.