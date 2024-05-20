Six charged for their involvement in series of high value shoplifting offences across the South of England

By Matt Pole
Published 20th May 2024, 17:51 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 17:53 BST
Six people have been charged for their involvement in a series of high value shoplifting offences across the South of England over a period of two years, Surrey Police have reported.

Surrey Police said the following people have all been charged with conspiracy to commit theft from a shop for 86 different offences between Sunday, January 30, 2022 and Saturday, February 17, 2024:

  • Jason Anthony Raven, 49, of Stanford Le Hope.
  • Tania Patmore, 51, of Stanford Le Hope.
  • James Mytum, 41, of Colchester.
  • Nicola Patmore, 50, of Colchester.
  • Marlie Patmore, 29, of Basildon.
  • Samantha Drum, 30, of East Tilbury.

They are all due to appear for a first hearing at Guildford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 23.