Six model boats stolen during burglary in Ticehurst - Sussex Police appeal for information
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said the model boats, each around 2-3ft long and 1-2ft tall, were taken from a garage in Cross Lane Gardens between Friday, November 3 and Sunday, November 5.
The boats are unique having been hand-made by the owner and have an approximate value of £2,500, Sussex Police added.
Officers investigating the burglary are keen to speak to any witnesses, including anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time or who may have any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage from the surrounding roads.
They’d also like to speak anyone who may have seen any of these boats being offered for sale.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 737 of 05/11.
We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk. Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.
Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.