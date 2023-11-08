Six model boats stolen during burglary in Ticehurst - Sussex Police appeal for information

Sussex Police are appealing for information after six model boats were stolen during a burglary in Ticehurst.

Police said the model boats, each around 2-3ft long and 1-2ft tall, were taken from a garage in Cross Lane Gardens between Friday, November 3 and Sunday, November 5.

The boats are unique having been hand-made by the owner and have an approximate value of £2,500, Sussex Police added.

Officers investigating the burglary are keen to speak to any witnesses, including anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time or who may have any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage from the surrounding roads.

Sussex Police are appealing for information after six model boats were stolen during a burglary in Ticehurst. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

They’d also like to speak anyone who may have seen any of these boats being offered for sale.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 737 of 05/11.

