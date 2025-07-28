Sixteen arrests made across Wealden district during week of police patrols
The force confirmed that the arrests Last week, we made 16 arrests across the district for a number of different offences including possession of a class A drug, assault and drink driving.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Five drivers were arrested. one for driving whilst disqualified in Maresfield, three for drink driving in Hailsham, Horam and Hellingly, and one for drug driving in Polegate.
“We arrested an individual for possesion of a class A drug in Hailsham.
“Five arrests were made for assault in Hailsham, Crowborough, Polegate and Forest Row.
“Other offences included criminal damage, theft of a motor vehicle and GBH.
“See or hear something we should be aware of? You can report to us 24/7.
“If non-urgent, call us on 101 or report online here https://orlo.uk/umBWM
“In the event of an emergency, always call 999.”