Sixteen arrests made across Wealden district during week of police patrols

Sixteen arrests were made across the Wealden district following a week of patrols.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force confirmed that the arrests Last week, we made 16 arrests across the district for a number of different offences including possession of a class A drug, assault and drink driving.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Five drivers were arrested. one for driving whilst disqualified in Maresfield, three for drink driving in Hailsham, Horam and Hellingly, and one for drug driving in Polegate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We arrested an individual for possesion of a class A drug in Hailsham.

Sixteen arrests were made across the Wealden district following a week of patrols.

“Five arrests were made for assault in Hailsham, Crowborough, Polegate and Forest Row.

“Other offences included criminal damage, theft of a motor vehicle and GBH.

“See or hear something we should be aware of? You can report to us 24/7.

“If non-urgent, call us on 101 or report online here https://orlo.uk/umBWM

“In the event of an emergency, always call 999.”